Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

PFE stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

