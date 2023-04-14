Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 214 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

