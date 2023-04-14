Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

