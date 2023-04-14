Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 136,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

