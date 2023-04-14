Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $232.69 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.83.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

