Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 120.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $15,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.