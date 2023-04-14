The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

