Echo45 Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.4% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Up 2.1 %

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of V opened at $232.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.83. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

