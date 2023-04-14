Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $77,871,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $227.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.10.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

