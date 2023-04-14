Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $147,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Up 2.1 %

V stock opened at $232.69 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $437.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

