Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

