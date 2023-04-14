Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Shares of V stock opened at $232.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.