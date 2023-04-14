Threadgill Financial LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after purchasing an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $292.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $295.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

