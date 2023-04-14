Burleson & Company LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 34,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $292.15 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.78 and a 200-day moving average of $304.28. The stock has a market cap of $295.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

