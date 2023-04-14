AE Wealth Management LLC Has $21.01 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,833 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

