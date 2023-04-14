Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $65.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $72.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.