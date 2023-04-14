Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

CMCSA opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

