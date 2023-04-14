Community Bank N.A. Sells 214 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $5,308,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $378.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

