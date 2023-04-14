WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $55.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

