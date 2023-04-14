Canal Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $123.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

