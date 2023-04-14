Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 57,896 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.42 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

