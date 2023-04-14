2,907 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 379.8% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.