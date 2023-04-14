Graypoint LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,988,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,730,000 after purchasing an additional 110,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,802,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.