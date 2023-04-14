Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 7,184 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $61.58.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.