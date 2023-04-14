Triumph Capital Management Invests $218,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

