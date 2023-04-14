Triumph Capital Management Has $275,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

