Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

