Triumph Capital Management Sells 1,774 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $302.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

