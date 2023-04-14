Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 1,500 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 266.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 71,384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 32,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,239 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

