Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after buying an additional 2,117,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,895,373 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ITW opened at $231.23 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.34 and a 200-day moving average of $222.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.