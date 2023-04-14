Graypoint LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in Autodesk by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 17,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $196.31 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.61 and its 200 day moving average is $202.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

