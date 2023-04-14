iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $415.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $451.97. The company has a market cap of $312.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

