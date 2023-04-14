Graypoint LLC Sells 6,575 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17. The company has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

