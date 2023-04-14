WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $33,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $231.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $280.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.