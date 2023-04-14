WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 240 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.88. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.71.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,449 shares of company stock worth $1,490,088. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.