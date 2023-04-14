100 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $423.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $445.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

