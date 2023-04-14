Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,794 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $112.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.61.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RY shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

