Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $133.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.94.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.