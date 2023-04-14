Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Position Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

LAMR opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 115.74%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.