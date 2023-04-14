Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 64.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total value of $1,298,905.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,543,063.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,906.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total value of $1,298,905.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,543,063.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,715 shares of company stock valued at $44,402,347. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $168.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.23 and its 200-day moving average is $160.68. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

