Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,551,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $216.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $245.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

