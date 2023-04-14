Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.45 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GLPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.