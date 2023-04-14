Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,310 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,849,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.21) to GBX 5,790 ($71.70) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.83) to GBX 6,200 ($76.78) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.76) to GBX 5,380 ($66.63) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

RIO opened at $69.90 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

