Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

