Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $79.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

