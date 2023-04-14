Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 272,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

