Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 744.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,139,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.21 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

