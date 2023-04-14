Balentine LLC Sells 5,334 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 182,521 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Kroger by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 174,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 26,701 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

