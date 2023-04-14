Balentine LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 307,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 66,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 65,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.38 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

