Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Issued By Wedbush

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $69.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.92. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

